Historically, Democrats and Republicans were merely opposition parties. They had a few shared objectives — prosperity, liberty, and national security. However, they had very different ideas about how to achieve those objectives. It was a political environment well suited to debate and compromise.

Then the election of 2000 happened, and something changed. George W. Bush won the presidential election by a mere 537 votes. Losing in such a narrow fashion was too much for the Democrats to cope with. In their rage, they went insane.

The Democrat party has always had radical elements. But up until 2001, the party had mostly […]