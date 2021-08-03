The “Woke Olympics” have been going on for a while. I’m not sure when it started or when it’s over as I have no interest in watching what has been billed as an athletic indictment against the greatest nation on earth.
Thanks to American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, I may have to pay more attention. It seems that there are actual Olympians representing this country in Tokyo with the pride that was once indicative of the God-given opportunity. Watch the glee, humility, and patriotism exuding from this amazing person after winning the gold medal for women’s wrestling: Here’s an Olympic athlete […]
