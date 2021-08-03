AP Photo/Evan Vucci While the Delta variant of COVID is making headlines, Joe Biden is attempting to shore up support from minority voters, a normally solid Democratic voting bloc, in advance of the upcoming midterm elections.

Biden and White House aides are meeting with key figures in the Latino, and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, reports the Washington Examiner . These are two demographics that Biden and Democrats have been warned they can’t take for granted in 2022, says former Democratic consultant Christopher Hahn.

“I believe they did in 2020, and it almost cost him the election,” Hahn told […]