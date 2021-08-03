AP Photo/Andres Leighton It’s been two years since the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas left 23 people dead and another 23 injured.

In the wake of that shooting, like many others, there was a lot of talk about how to prevent that from happening again. In the aftermath, a lot of stuff was talked about along those lines.

However, things didn’t pan out like some thought they should. Now, they’re upset and feeling betrayed . Two years later, as El Paso remembers the victims, they’re also reminded of the broken promises made by top leadership in Texas in […]