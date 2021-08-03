Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean spoke out on Tuesday to say that the New York Assembly needs to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) after an independent investigation found that he allegedly sexually harassed several current and former employees.
“I have always said that I don’t care what brings him down, and to these strong women today, I stand with you, I am holding your hand in unity,” Dean said. “Brave, brave women that came forward. You know, it just shows you the power and abuse that this man thought he had, and he’s been doing it for years now.”
“I have […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifezette.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker