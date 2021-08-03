As the Arizona election audit nears its end, one Republican lawmaker is preparing to take a critical swing state down the same path.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano may have just fired the first shots in a battle between the state Legislature and the counties that are refusing to cooperate with a potential audit.
In Arizona, the Republican-controlled state Senate clashed repeatedly with officials in Maricopa County before it was finally able to go forward with a forensic audit , the final results of which have yet to be released.Mastriano, who traveled to Arizona this summer to observe the audit, took […]
