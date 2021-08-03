Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported .

The McCloskeys, both lawyers, will not lose their law licenses or their rights to own firearms. In June, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who sought to protect their property and lives from the rabid BLM mob marching down their private street pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to forfeit the firearms they used in the showdown last year.

A livestream of the militant mob clearly showed they entered through a gate into a private community.