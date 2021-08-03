Michiel Vos and Jake Angeli participate in a pro-Trump protest at the US Capitol. / IMAGE: @D62Darya via Twitter Sen. Ron Johnson , R-Wisc., suggested this weekend that the FBI knew more about the planning of the Jan. 6 US Capitol uprising than it has let on

As evidence the bureau’s right-wing entrapment efforts, Johnson cited the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer , which the FBI reportedly played a major role in engineering.

“I don’t say this publicly, but are you watching what’s happening in Michigan?” Johnson said, according to the Washington Post “… So you think the FBI […]