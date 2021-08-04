Joe Biden’s Department of Veterans Affairs is begging America’s veterans to take an experimental Coronavirus vaccine. The V.A. is cynically using the terminology of military service to coerce vets into taking the vaccine, which many patriots are refusing to take amid unprecedented medical tyranny in America pushed by the government and big corporations. The V.A. has also imposed a vaccine mandate on its health care staff, and the agency itself is vaccinating veterans.
“Thank you for your service to our Nation,” says V.A. Secretary Denis McDonough, a former Obama White House Chief of Staff, in an official letter that is […]
