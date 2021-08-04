The city of McAllen, Texas, said this week that, since mid-February, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released more than 7,000 illegal immigrants with confirmed COVID-19 cases into their community, including more than 1,500 new cases in just the past week.

Those astounding numbers came as the city announced Tuesday it would create a temporary emergency shelter to provide housing for the overflowing surge of migrants being released into the city by immigration enforcement agents.

The city is now asking Hidalgo County, located in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, to place a “temporary emergency shelter on property in McAllen on […]