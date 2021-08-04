The infrastructure package being debated in the Senate this week weighs in at a whopping 2,702 pages and $1.1 trillion.

While the layman might think of infrastructure as roads and bridges, Washington’s definition is about as nebulous as the measures by which lawmakers are claiming they pay for the bill.

Nearly a quarter of those pages (649) are spent on energy and climate policies. Here’s a look at what is in some of them.

State ‘Carbon-Reduction’ Mandate

The climate subtitle of the bill expands the size and scope of the federal government across the spectrum with alternate-fuel corridors, grants for electric and alternative vehicle refueling stations, cost-sharing for weather-resistant infrastructure, workforce training programs, and even grants for reflective sidewalks and tree planting.

By and large, these are highly local projects that should be paid for by local residents and users, and in some cases (such as EV charging stations), they duplicate what states and the private sector are already doing.

Perhaps most significantly, Section 11403 requires states to reduce CO2 emissions from highway transportation by developing state “carbon-reduction strategy” plans that must be approved by the Department of Transportation and updated at least every four years.

The bill does not indicate what environmental benefits these strategies are to achieve or what level of reductions will be required. That gives a lot of leeway to the Transportation Department to define the goal and minimal accountability to Americans as to costs and benefits of the program.

That’s a poor way to conduct environmental policy, likely will increase costs for Americans, and will have no meaningful impact on global temperatures.

The infrastructure bill also cannot be understood in a policy vacuum. The Biden administration knows it cannot do all it wants to on climate policy unilaterally, and so it has played tough negotiator to get climate policies into whatever legislative train is moving; namely, the infrastructure package and accompanying budget reconciliation package.

Even where details are nonexistent or time for due diligence is discarded, the administration and liberal Democrats are impatient to force climate legislation through so they can go to the U.N.’s November climate conference with a gleaming package of policies that prove just how committed the U.S. is to the Paris Agreement.

That’s important context for the bill’s other climate-related policies, such as the requested Environmental Protection Agency report on the “levelized cost of carbon abatement” of different electricity technologies. That’s a report that could be either doing handmaiden’s work for a federal electricity mandate or showing the major inconsistencies of the implicit CO2 prices already implemented through policies such as state renewable electricity mandates.

Congress needs to remember whose job it is to do the legislating, and that it’s lawmakers’ constituents who will bear the costs of ill-conceived policies.

Cronyism in energy markets

Division D on energy incorporates Sen. Joe Manchin’s Energy Infrastructure Act, which the West Virginia Democrat introduced just last month.

While it could have been much worse (by using the force of government to shut down legitimate activities and industries, as liberal Democrats are trying to do to every stage of the oil and gas industries and their customers), it by no means is a good bill, in that it spends exorbitantly on virtually every energy technology, fuel, and supply chain.

It relies on credits, grants, loan guarantees, federal cost-sharing programs, rebates, assistance, and federally funded research, development, demonstration, and commercialization.

The bill authorizes appropriations for the Energy Act of 2020, passed without much scrutiny in the massive omnibus spending package late last December (a trend in legislating that should be concerning to all Americans).

It spends on major programs at the Department of Energy, riddling the energy sector with cronyism and barriers to entry for companies and technologies that do not fit the federal government’s definition and mold of “innovative.”

That takes the U.S. further away from an energy sector where businesses must compete to understand and meet the needs, preferences, and choices of customers (as opposed to what is politically preferred).

It also protects certain electricity companies over customers. In particular, it repackages the nuclear power bailout attempted under the previous administration.

Competition gives customers more choices, who are increasingly interested in “green” energy options and are always interested in reducing their expenses if given the freedom to make informed decisions.

At the same time, competition forces companies to be efficient and innovative—inherently pro-environment features. Bailouts do the opposite.

Many of the energy and climate policies in the infrastructure package aren’t as overt as a mandate. But expanding the scope of government in energy markets by way of the tax dollar quietly migrates power away from customers to politicians, bureaucrats, and politically favored companies and technologies.

The infrastructure package should leave Americans with a lot to be concerned about, both for the price tag and for the opaque process through which it emerged.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels. Article cross-posted from Daily Signal.

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn