Patricia & Mark McCloskey/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP (Headline USA) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at leftist, marauding trespassers as they marched past the couple’s home in a gated St. Louis neighborhood last year.

Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey , who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.

“Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, […]