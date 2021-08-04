AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer As armed citizens, we all probably run through all kinds of scenarios. What would we do if X or Y happened? We train to use our weapons if we need to and sort of wargame situations, but most of us will likely never find ourselves in such a predicament.

Thankfully.

For an armed citizen in Virginia, though, it did . A Virginia homeowner heard a loud noise coming from his front door sometime before 10:00 PM one-night last month. Shortly after that, he heard someone trying to open a living room window. He then took up a […]