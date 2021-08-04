North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is attempting to take a cue from the playbook of Matt Walsh, Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro when as he is proposing legislation that has no purpose but to “own the libs.” In reality, it has zero chance of getting passed, and it’s only purpose is to show the hypocrisy of the Democrats.

What’s the problem with that, you ask? He’s proposing legislation that would trade our Constitutional Rights in exchange for Voter ID laws.

In a statement released to Fox News, Senator Cramer stated that “if states that take federal money for elections feel thinned […]