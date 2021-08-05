Whitmer 707 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) tiptoed through a question Wednesday about if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should resign following a damning report detailing sexual harassment. . @GovWhitmer thinks Cuomo should resign because “many people have lost faith and confidence” – not because he’s been exposed for a long history of sexual harassment. Hard to tell if Whitmer is referring to Cuomo’s sexual harassment or nursing home scandal. pic.twitter.com/26YrUM99gS — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) August 4, 2021 Through a mask, Whitmer said, “At this point in time I think, you know, uh, a resignation probably makes […]

