Reading Time: 4 minutes
Washington, D.C. — The Capitol Riots on Jan. 6 will go down in history as one of the most finely dissected events in modern times, surpassing the Zapruder film.
But even with public scrutiny of the attack, the FBI refuses to release over 14,000 hours of footage. So much for the federal government’s transparency.Admittedly, due to incompetent leadership and political decision-making police protecting the Capitol Building were put into a no-win situation.As much as I would like to rehash several stupid security decisions preceding the long-expected gathering of Trump supporters and extremists around the Capitol building on […]
Read the rest of this story here: thelibertyloft.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker