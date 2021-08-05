Reading Time: 4 minutes

Washington, D.C. — The Capitol Riots on Jan. 6 will go down in history as one of the most finely dissected events in modern times, surpassing the Zapruder film.

But even with public scrutiny of the attack, the FBI refuses to release over 14,000 hours of footage. So much for the federal government’s transparency.Admittedly, due to incompetent leadership and political decision-making police protecting the Capitol Building were put into a no-win situation.As much as I would like to rehash several stupid security decisions preceding the long-expected gathering of Trump supporters and extremists around the Capitol building on […]