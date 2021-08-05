‘I will continue to call special session after special session…’ Greg Abbott/AP Photo (Headline USA) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a third attempt at passing an election integrity bill on Thursday, calling another special legislative session to begin this weekend as Democrats who left the state weeks ago in protest still remain in Washington — except for two of them, who took a vacation trip to Portugal .
The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats — who scrambled to fly out of Texas on July 12 — were on the cusp of running out the clock […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker