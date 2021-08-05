‘I will continue to call special session after special session…’ Greg Abbott/AP Photo (Headline USA) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a third attempt at passing an election integrity bill on Thursday, calling another special legislative session to begin this weekend as Democrats who left the state weeks ago in protest still remain in Washington — except for two of them, who took a vacation trip to Portugal .

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats — who scrambled to fly out of Texas on July 12 — were on the cusp of running out the clock […]