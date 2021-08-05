Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the new special session of the Texas state legislature will begin Saturday with an expanded 17-point agenda.
The election bill that caused Democrats to leave the state is still on the agenda, along with six additions. The new items include how to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds; whether to change the legislative rules regarding quorums; and an item on education.
Texas state Democrats who are still currently in D.C. were expected to return home Friday, when the previous special session had finished. Because of the new session, they have not announced whether their plans […]
