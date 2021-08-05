The numbers are maddening and heartbreaking: 614 Chicagoans were shot in July 2021, compared to 561 in the same month last year, per the NBC5 Chicago .

According to the same report, there have been 1,973 shootings in the city, with 2,471 total victims during the first seven months of this year. Both of those numbers are up over last year’s statistics and dwarf the numbers in 2019, when there were 1,210 shootings and 2,471 total victims.

There have been 445 homicides in Chicago through the end of July 2021. To put the homicide number in perspective, from Memorial […]