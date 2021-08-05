Undercover journalist David Daleiden, whose videos exposed the abortion industry’s involvement with the trafficking of aborted baby body parts, has filed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief in the United States Supreme Court’s high-profile abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization . The case deals with the State of Mississippi’s restrictions on abortion after a baby reaches 15 weeks of gestation.

The brief, which supports the restrictions, is filed on behalf of Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress by Thomas More Society Special Counsel Charles LiMandri and Paul Jonna through the Thomas More Society-partnered nonprofit the […]