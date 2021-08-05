Washington, DC – The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has asked airports to help crack down on drunken and unruly passengers just days after video went viral of a duct-taped passenger of Frontier Airlines (video below).
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson extended indefinitely a “zero tolerance policy” for unruly air passengers in March that was first imposed in January, according to Reuters .
On Wednesday, Dickson sent a letter to airport officials asking for their help. “We are taking the strongest possible action within our legal authority. But we need your help,” the FAA administrator wrote in a letter dated […]
Read the rest of this story here: policetribune.com
Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx
— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021
