Washington, DC – The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has asked airports to help crack down on drunken and unruly passengers just days after video went viral of a duct-taped passenger of Frontier Airlines (video below).

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson extended indefinitely a “zero tolerance policy” for unruly air passengers in March that was first imposed in January, according to Reuters .

On Wednesday, Dickson sent a letter to airport officials asking for their help. “We are taking the strongest possible action within our legal authority. But we need your help,” the FAA administrator wrote in a letter dated […]