AP Photo/Wilson Ring As armed citizens, many of us have a thousand scenarios we think about. One is inevitably a home invasion. In fact, that’s why a lot of people get guns in the first place. They may not feel they need them out and about, but while at home? That’s a whole different story.

Another thing many worry about is if someone were to grab their gun.

I’ve had plenty of people try to claim that a criminal would take my gun and kill me with it through the years, after all. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t […]