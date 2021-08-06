OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Conservative pundit Dan Bongino says his sources in the Secret Service have told him that Joe Biden’s mental state is deteriorating to the point that is more than just a little problematic.

Bongino began the segment by recalling how before the November election, he had been told by agency sources that Biden’s mental acuity was rapidly deteriorating.

“Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to […]