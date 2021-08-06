Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday an order for all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September.

But the Denver Police Protective Association is pushing back against the mayor’s vaccine mandate. In a statement published by Denverite , the union signaled that its members “can be trusted” to make the personal decision themselves.

“As to the Mayor’s current health order, the Denver Police Protective Association respects and trusts our members with their own choices on how to maintain their health, the health of their families, and the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Denver […]