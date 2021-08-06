Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took his running feud with President Joe Biden to another level on Friday with a snappy comeback to his “Governor who?” response on Thursday.

DeSantis had launched a salvo at the Biden administration for its blatantly disastrous response to the U.S. border crisis.

“Why don’t you do your job?” DeSantis said in a viral rant . “Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.” Here is the president responding to my question about ⁦ @GovRonDeSantis ⁩ using Biden’s words against him […]