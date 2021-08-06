President Joe Biden falsely claimed at the White House on Friday that 350 million Americans have been vaccinated, twice bungling his statistics after looking at his notes.

“You know, we have roughly 350 million people vaccinated in the United States and billions around the world,” Biden said after looking at his note card provided by White House staff.

Approximately 165 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control. Currently, 349 million vaccine shots have been administered.But Biden made the same mistake after looking at his notes again.“I said, well over … what […]