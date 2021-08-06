South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a potential presidential contender in 2024 and beyond, recently attended a fundraiser with former House Speaker John Boehner.

Boehner, who was the House Speaker during much of the tea party era, repeatedly rolled over to Democrats and became a pariah to strong conservatives. He is now raising money with Noem as she pursues her ambitions for higher office.

The fundraiser was on behalf of Rep. Dusty Johnson to help him fend off a primary challenge from insurgent state representative Taffy Howard (R- Rapid City). Boehner has fundraised for Noem directly in the past. Big League Politics […]