Another new study confirms that pro-life pregnancy resource centers are succeeding in helping mothers choose life for their babies.
The study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that abortion-minded women who visit pregnancy centers are 30 percent more likely to change their minds and give birth to their babies, National Review reports .
Pro-life pregnancy centers are community-based non-profits that provide free pregnancy and parenting support to millions of people every year across the U.S. Their services typically include counseling and pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, maternity and baby clothes, diapers and car seats. Some also offer […]
