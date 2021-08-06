Anzalduas Park in Mission, Texas / PHOTO: @BillFOXLA via Twitter A Texas border town has been forced to set up a tent city for the thousands of migrants who have crossed the southern border and tested positive for the coronavirus . NEW: An emergency tent compound is being built in Anzalduas Park in Mission, TX to house COVID positive migrants who have been released from federal custody. It was previously set up in McAllen, but it was moved to this location overnight. Press conference upcoming. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/D0sTHtZgRX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 5, 2021 City officials in Mission, Texas, […]

Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker