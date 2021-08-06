A ruling by a federal appeals court on Thursday is described by a prominent pro-life organization as “great news” for women and unborn babies.
The full Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled yesterday in favor of Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions, arguing that opponents had failed to identify instances where a woman had been significantly harmed by the requirement. One News Now spoke with Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life about the court’s decision.
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with providing women with information about abortion before they make that life-or-death decision, and then asking […]
