Photographs of the damage aboard the Mercer Street caused by an Iranian UAV attack. Photo: US Central Command The US Central Command revealed on Friday findings of an investigation that blamed Iran for a July 30 suicide drone attack that killed two crew members.

The attack on the Mercer Street vessel — a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by an Israeli company — left a Briton and Romanian dead, drawing international condemnation.

In a statement Friday, US CENTCOM said that an expert explosive investigative team from the USS Ronald Reagan had examined evidence from the ship and interviewed survivors.The team […]