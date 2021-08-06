President Biden Signs Bill Awarding Congressional Medals To Capitol Police The White House said Friday that officials were not concerned about the psychological effects of forcing children to wear masks in school to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
When asked by a reporter if there were any concerns from President Joe Biden’s administration about forcing children to wear masks in school all day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied, “No. There’s not.” A child wearing a face shield and mask stands in the cafeteria. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Psaki cited her experience as a parent as proof that children did […]
