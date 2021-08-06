As concerns over COVID and the new delta variant increase, so does the debate over restrictions , mandates and how to respond to new cases.

In that battle over mandates and personal freedoms, two leading figures have clashed on the left and right, and now their sparring is reaching new levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden and a defender of personal freedoms on the COVID issue.

Biden took a passing shot at DeSantis earlier this week.“Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country,” Biden said. “Just […]