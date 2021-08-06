In February of this year the Wisconsin State Legislative Audit Committee, authorized a review of the 2020 election ( link ). Today the Committee Chairperson Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), issued subpoenas for Milwaukee and Brown County (Green Bay). As noted by the Wisconsin State Journal – “ The chairperson of the Assembly committee on elections subpoenaed Milwaukee and Brown counties on Friday for election materials — including ballots and voting machines — to aid in an ongoing committee investigation into the November 2020 presidential election reminiscent of an Arizona-style recount effort.” Rep. Brandtjen’s goal is a full forensic audit […]

