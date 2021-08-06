In February of this year the Wisconsin State Legislative Audit Committee, authorized a review of the 2020 election ( link ). Today the Committee Chairperson Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), issued subpoenas for Milwaukee and Brown County (Green Bay).
As noted by the Wisconsin State Journal – “ The chairperson of the Assembly committee on elections subpoenaed Milwaukee and Brown counties on Friday for election materials — including ballots and voting machines — to aid in an ongoing committee investigation into the November 2020 presidential election reminiscent of an Arizona-style recount effort.”
Rep. Brandtjen’s goal is a full forensic audit […]
Read the rest of this story here: theconservativetreehouse.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker