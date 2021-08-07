Top talker and Fox News host Dan Bongino strongly urged congressional Republicans to explore impeaching President Joe Biden, becoming the second leading conservative to do so this month.

Arguing that “new rules are in effect” in the House after Democrats moved to impeach former President Donald Trump twice once they took over the majority in January 2019, Bongino, a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent intoned, “It’s time to start playing hardball.”

Bongino made his case after playing a clip of conservative talk host and fellow Fox News host Mark Levin, who made the case for impeaching Biden earlier this […]