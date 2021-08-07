The most comprehensive study of its kind so far, reasearchers studied 254 patients over 250 days and found that their immune response to COVID-19 remained durable and strong. (Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock) People who have recovered from COVID-19 retain broad and effective longer-term immunity to the disease, according to a new study.

Findings of the study, which is the most comprehensive of its kind so far, have implications for expanding understanding about human immune memory as well as future vaccine development for coronaviruses.

For the longitudinal study in Cell Reports Medicine , researchers looked at 254 patients with mostly mild to moderate symptoms […]