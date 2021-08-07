Former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Mich. (Photo: Twitter) A former member of Congress is issuing a warning that social media censorship cannot be allowed to continue, or else the ideas of freedom of expression and freedom of speech will be lost.

“We must not accept the new intolerance of corporate progressives,” Pete Hoekstra said in a commentary at the Gatestone Institute. “It is time to stand up to the social media titans of our age, the new robber barons, and put a stop to their aggressive attempts to control the marketplace of ideas.”

He is a former representative in Congress from Michigan. […]