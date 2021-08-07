In July Dr. Tony Fauci joined his sycophants at MSNBC to spout off about vaccinating children and forcing toddlers to wear facemasks. Fauci argued that children older than 2 should follow the guidelines of the CDC and that unvaccinated children greater than two years old should be wearing masks.

A recent study from the UK found that 99.995% of children recover from the coronavirus.

More children die in car crashes and from drowning each year than from coronavirus. But the elites want kids to wear masks anyway despite their health concerns. And now there is proof that masks […]