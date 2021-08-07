A legal team in the Midwest that dedicates itself to pursuing pro-freedom litigation – protecting Americans from unconstitutional actions – is assembling a campaign to push back against the imposition of the radical Marxist theories in Critical Race Theory.
The Upper Midwest Law Center has revealed it is taking legal action – filing complaints and even lawsuits – on behalf of a number of clients facing discrimination for their criticism of, or objections to, the radical leftist ideology. One client, Tara Gustilo, explained, “I shouldn’t be demoted or retaliated against because I don’t agree with the racially divisive and demeaning […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.wnd.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker