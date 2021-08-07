A legal team in the Midwest that dedicates itself to pursuing pro-freedom litigation – protecting Americans from unconstitutional actions – is assembling a campaign to push back against the imposition of the radical Marxist theories in Critical Race Theory.

The Upper Midwest Law Center has revealed it is taking legal action – filing complaints and even lawsuits – on behalf of a number of clients facing discrimination for their criticism of, or objections to, the radical leftist ideology. One client, Tara Gustilo, explained, “I shouldn’t be demoted or retaliated against because I don’t agree with the racially divisive and demeaning […]