The mask is off for former President Barack Obama’s massive 60th birthday celebration being held on his $12 million estate in Martha’s Vinyard on Wednesday. Celebrities have begun pouring in for the celebration, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and George Clooney.

The A-listers are staying at the nearby Winnetu resort, where a three-hour cocktail party was held with Obama himself on Friday night. There was “not a mask in sight” according to the Daily Mail . Only one masked man pulled up to the party in an automobile, according to the Daily Mail. The CDC recently updated its […]