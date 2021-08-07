(AP Photo/Tony Avelar) San Francisco has issued a vaccine mandate for city employees who work in jails and other areas that put employees with excessive public contact. The mandate requires those city employees to be vaccinated by September 15 or risk losing their jobs.
However, not everyone is on board with forced vaccinations. The San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association has indicated they expect a large number of deputies to quit or take early retirement if they are forced to take a COVID vaccine. In a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, the group said that while they’ve “always promoted […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker