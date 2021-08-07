(AP Photo/Tony Avelar) San Francisco has issued a vaccine mandate for city employees who work in jails and other areas that put employees with excessive public contact. The mandate requires those city employees to be vaccinated by September 15 or risk losing their jobs.

However, not everyone is on board with forced vaccinations. The San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association has indicated they expect a large number of deputies to quit or take early retirement if they are forced to take a COVID vaccine. In a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, the group said that while they’ve “always promoted […]