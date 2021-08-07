A Missouri taxi company will not provide transportation to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or are wearing masks.

“We don’t allow any type of masks in our vehicles,” Yo Transportation owner Charlie Bullington told KMOV in an interview. “The second one, we’re very against the vaccines, and we do not wish to have people in our vehicle that did the vaccines.”

Bullington said that, prior to pickup, he verifies that his passengers have not been vaccinated and will be wearing a face covering.The company’s website said that it offers rides in Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Montgomery, St. Charles, St. Louis […]