People in constitutional carry states generally still issue concealed carry permits. Just because you don’t need one in that state doesn’t mean you won’t need one in another, so they issue them for reciprocity’s sake. The only way you wouldn’t need one is if every state went permitless carry.
As such, there’s probably a steady flow of permit applications from people who travel out of state.
However, in Kansas, it doesn’t sound much like a steady flow . Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday that his office received more than double the amount of concealed carry applications over last year. […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
