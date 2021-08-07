Townhall Media/Julio Rosas More than 18 percent of illegal alien families and 20 percent of unaccompanied minors who recently crossed the border tested positive for the coronavirus upon leaving Border Patrol custody.

Incredibly, there are some flights scheduled to deport illegals that had more than 25 percent of the passengers testing positive. ICE ended up removing those passengers from the flights but there is little doubt that the United States has a COVID superspreader problem at the border.

And the responsibility is wholly Joe Biden’s. NBC News: Migrants are not tested for Covid in Border Patrol custody unless they show symptoms, […]