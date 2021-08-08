Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) announced he will file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border crisis.

Biggs is part of a chorus of bipartisan voices in states that have a southern border with Mexico who have harshly criticized the Biden administration’s lack of ability to bring the border situation under control.

“As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary,” said Biggs in a statement. “He is willfully refusing to maintain operational control of the border and is encouraging aliens to […]