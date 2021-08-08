New York Governor Cuomo Meets With NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary Winner Eric Adams New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) ran his hand across the stomach of a female state trooper assigned to his detail — a move that she says left her feeling “completely violated” — only a month after he signed a 2019 law strengthening protections for sexual harassment in the workplace, according to the report from the state attorney general.

The incident allegedly occurred in September 2019, when the state trooper was holding a door open for the governor. According to the report, while Cuomo was going through […]