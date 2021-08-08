President Donald Trump joined Dan Bongino on his new weekend show “Unfiltered” on FOX News last night.
Then FOX News “filtered” out his accusations of election fraud. Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington reported:
Here is what Trump said on "Unfiltered"–
WOW. So I went to post a clip from President Trump's great interview from @FoxNews last night, and lo and behold, Fox News EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said, censoring out 45 accurately describing the Fake Election.
Here is what President Trump said: pic.twitter.com/4aNKXioky4
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021
