New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother, CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, should be feeling the pressure this week as Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined a growing chorus condemning their shameful actions throughout the pandemic.
Appearing Saturday on Fox News’ “ Justice with Judge Jeanine ,” Jarrett called the brother’s relationship “disgraceful” and “nauseating.” Speaking in response to clips of the Cuomo brothers Jarrett said, “this Abbott and Costello routine is really disgraceful – it’s nauseating, it’s shameful for a journalist to be doing that.”
“Think about what was happening. Thousands and thousands of people were dying, […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.bizpacreview.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker