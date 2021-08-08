New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother, CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, should be feeling the pressure this week as Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined a growing chorus condemning their shameful actions throughout the pandemic.

Appearing Saturday on Fox News’ “ Justice with Judge Jeanine ,” Jarrett called the brother’s relationship “disgraceful” and “nauseating.” Speaking in response to clips of the Cuomo brothers Jarrett said, “this Abbott and Costello routine is really disgraceful – it’s nauseating, it’s shameful for a journalist to be doing that.”

“Think about what was happening. Thousands and thousands of people were dying, […]