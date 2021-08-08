AP Photo/Evan Vucci We’ve seen media try to go after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and generally fail miserably with their attacks.

They’ve found it hard to come up with legitimate grievances so they even invented a scandal like the CBS hit piece on him.

When he absolutely destroyed Joe Biden in a response, they didn’t want to concentrate on that; they wanted to deflect from that. They tried to find deficiency in his delivery. This is well-turned, but is he checking notes as he delivers it? pic.twitter.com/D4ACKusRWn — David Freedlander (@freedlander) August 7, 2021 An amazing answer that completely dissects Joe […]