Andrew Grant Houston, a candidate for Seattle Mayor and former City Council staffer, has managed to get more people to give him money through Seattle’s Democracy Voucher Program than actually vote for him, in the process raising red flags. Since the start of the campaign, Houston was unlikely to advance to the general election. Though many candidates run with no chance of winning, few do so while bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds.

In 2015, Seattle voters approved a property tax of $3 million to fund the Democracy Voucher Program for 10 years. The Democracy Voucher […]